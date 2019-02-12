Advanced search

Chart-topping grime artist to play Bristol show

PUBLISHED: 21:00 06 March 2019

Chart-topping grime-artist AJ Tracey will play Bristol’s SWX on Saturday.

The Bristol date is part of a country wide tour in support of his self-titled debut album which has entered the charts at #3.

AJ’s sound combines razor sharp wit with an array of influences, which has seen him appear on tracks with Missy Elliot, Denzel Curry, Rick Ross and A$AP Rocky.

AJ burst onto the UK grime scene in 2016 and was nominated for two MOBO awards as well as many other accolades including one to watch nominations from MTV, Vevo and the BBC Sound Poll.

In 2017 AJ performed over 100 shows worldwide, and crashed into the album charts with self-released Ep, Secure The Bag, which reached #13 with no label backing.

AJ Tracey plays SWX, in Nelson Street, on Saturday at 6pm.

Tickets priced £20 are available on 01179 450 325 or online http://swxbristol.com

