Weston singer Alex Lipinski releases new singles

PUBLISHED: 21:00 06 February 2020

Jason Holmes

Jason Holmes

Archant

Talented Weston singer-songwriter Alex Lipinski is releasing three singles to prepare fans for a new album later this year.

Alex's first single Jigsaw is already available to download, while his second - a cover of the Buddy Holly classic Everyday - is out tomorrow (Friday).

Everyday features his brother Adam on vocals, giving it an 'Everly Brothers feel'.

His third single is a full band version of Hurricane, which will be released on March 20, and he is preparing to record a new album later this year.

He said; "Since the last album was released, I've been playing all over the UK and in Europe and even now people are still discovering the record, which is great.

"These new songs act as a kind of bridge between the last album, which is completely stripped-down, and the new record which will be with the full band."

You can next catch Alex live at Loves Café in Weston on February 14.

To keep up to date with Alex sign up to his free mailing list at www.alexlipinski.com

