Allusinlove head to Rough Trade

PUBLISHED: 21:00 04 February 2019

Allusinlove Picture:Haris Nukem

Allusinlove Picture:Haris Nukem

Haris Nukem

Cult band Allusinlove are heading to Bristol’s Rough Trade this weekend, in support of their latest EP featuring the single, All Good People.

The band – consisting of Jason Moules (vocals/guitar), Andrej Pavlovic (guitar), Jemal Beau Malki (bass), Connor Fisher-Atack (drums) – have existed, under various guises, for more than six years.

Originally from Castleford, an old mining town in West Yorkshire, the four-piece were brought together by a mutual love of marijuana and the idea of forming a cross-dressing band, with little aim other than to shock people for the hell of it.

When their first gig, on Halloween 2012, resulted in eight bookings in as many weeks, they knew they were onto something special.

Allusinlove will be performing live at Rough Trade, in Nelson Street, on Sunday evening, starting at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £6.60, are available to buy at www.alttickets.com

