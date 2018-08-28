Advanced search

Aretha Franklin tribute comes to Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 January 2019

Respect to Aretha will be coming to Westons Playhouse Theatre. Picture: Sweeney Entertainments

Respect to Aretha will be coming to Westons Playhouse Theatre. Picture: Sweeney Entertainments

Sweeney Entertainments

A tribute to Aretha Franklin will be performed at the Weston Playhouse Theatre – and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

Power-house vocalist Letitia George will perform her heartfelt tribute to the Respect singer to an audience in Weston next month.

Her show, Respect to Aretha, will feature classic songs from the Queen of soul, including Natural Woman, Say A Little Prayer, Chain Of Fools and many more.

Letitia is a life-long Aretha fan and found fame after featuring on series four of BBC One’s The Voice UK.

On the show she became a member of Team Ricky and made it through to the knockout rounds.

Letitia also presents the radio show The C Word on BBC Radio Coventry on a Monday evening to discuss the issues which affect young people in Conventry and Warwickshire.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, is putting on the show, and the company has been running for more than 18 years.

Julie said: “This is my most passionate project in 18 years and I am so delighted to be producing the show.

“Nobody will ever replace the Queen of soul but this is our way of paying tribute to the greatest soul singers of all time”.

The venue, in High Street, will be hosting the show on February 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £23.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or through the venue’s box office on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston’s Playhouse Theatre to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: Who is singer Letitia George’s show in tribute to?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number, to Respect to Aretha competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online at www.westonmercury.co.uk

The deadline to enter is 10am on February 8.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant’s competition rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

Q: Who is singer Letitia George’s show in tribute to?

