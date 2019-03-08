Win

WIN: Tickets to Super Trouper Abba night at Playhouse

The Abba hit show will be intown soon and Weston Mercury readers can win tickets. Archant

One of the world’s most famous bands of all time will be celebrated in an explosion of colour and noise in a few weeks’ time.

Abba’s incredible career will be enjoyed all over again when Arrival: The Hits of Abba arrives at the Weston Playhouse in early May.

The award-winning show is a must-see for all fans of the legendary Swedish band.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of Abba’s famous Eurovision victory when their unforgettable performance of Waterloo sealed the title.

Arrival manage the near-impossible by recreating the works of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

They have sold out venues in 20 countries across the world and Weston will enjoy their talents on May 3.

Classic tunes such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Voluez Vous and more will be performed.

Arrival: The Hits Of Abba will be staged in Weston for one night only on May 3.

The show is due to begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £24.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

* The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To enter, simply answer the question below by 10am on March 28.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to contacted about it by Archant.

Competition entry