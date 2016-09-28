Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he "can't wait" to celebrate the release of his first album in two years with an arena tour of the UK.

A Grammy-award winning global megastar will perform in the West Country for the first time in 17 years.

Michael Bubl� will perform in Bath. Picture: Deacon Communication Michael Bubl� will perform in Bath. Picture: Deacon Communication

Michael Bublé will kick-off his UK tour at the Royal Crescent, in Bath, at a summer open-air concert on July 24.

The venue will be transformed for a dazzling evening of live music.

Bublé has already completed six sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 60 million records over the course of his career.

He found a worldwide audience with his 2005 album, It's Time, as well as his 2007 album Call Me Irresponsible, which reached number one in Canada, America and the UK.

His show will be the first at the Royal Crescent since 2003, when The Three Tenors performed to mark the completion of Bath's millennium project and the opening of the Thermae Bath Spa.

Bublé has become almost synonymous with the festive period after the release of 2011 holiday album, Christmas, which became his third-consecutive number-one album in the charts.

Bublé's 2009 album, Crazy Love, debuted at number one on the US billboard and remained there for two weeks.

It was also his fourth number one album on billboard's top jazz albums chart.

He released his 10th studio album, Love, last year.

Martin Shields, Bath and North East Somerset Council's corporate director, said: "This is fantastic news for Bath and we are delighted the promoter, Senbla, supported by The Bath Percent Club and local resident groups, has secured an impressive international artist to perform in our city.

"Looking ahead, the concert complements an already exciting diary of events in Bath for 2020."

Ollie Rosenblatt, managing director of Senbla, added: "I'm so delighted to be bringing Michael Bublé to the iconic, unique and stunning Bath Royal Crescent.

"There really is nowhere like it in the country - it's the most magnificent backdrop for this spectacular artist and concert.

"It is a great privilege to bring this to Bath and to deliver it in a way that will be unique and by Bath for Bath.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday at 9am from www.BathBoxOffice.org.uk