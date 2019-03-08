Award-winning folk singer Bella Hardy brings Postcards and Pocketbooks to Bristol's Folk House

Bella Hardy. Picture: Kate Chappell Kate Chappell

BBC folk singer of the year Bella Hardy heads to Bristol's Folk House tonight (Friday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The show is part of a tour promoting her new double album Post Cards And Pocketbooks a collection of remastered tracks from her first nine albums, as well as two new tracks Tequila Moon and Sheep Crook & Black Dog.

A self-taught fiddle singer, Hardy began performing at Cambridge and Sidmouth festivals from the age of 13.

Her debut album Night Visiting established her reputation as a talented songwriter when her first original composition Three Black Feathers earned a BBC Folk Award nomination.

Throughout her career Hardy has beguiled audiences from Canada to Japan, from Spanish bars, to Castles, to Concert Halls.

Hardy will play The Folk House, in Park Street, this evening, at 7.30pm

Tickets, priced £16.50, are available at 01179 262987 or www.bristolfolkhouse.co.uk