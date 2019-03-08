Bjorn Again to play ABBA hits to Bristol

Bjorn Again will perform the greatest hits of ABBA at a gig in Bristol later this year.

The band has confirmed a number of UK dates after their 30th anniversary sell-out tour last year.

The internationally acclaimed show was created in 1988 in Melbourne by Rod Stephen.

Designed as a light-hearted satirical ABBA spoof, the show rapidly achieved worldwide cult status and is acknowledged for initiating the ABBA revival which brought about ABBA Gold, Muriel's Wedding and MAMMA MIA!

The show has clocked up 5,000 performances in 72 countries.

Stephen said: "We are really looking forward to touring again this year. Join us for loads of great songs combined with tons of fun and antics."

Bjorn Again is performing at Bristol O2 Academy on November 30 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £28.90-62.65, are available at www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academybristol