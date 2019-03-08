WIN: Tickets to Through The Years With Pete Reynolds at the Blakehay
PUBLISHED: 13:58 08 October 2019
Classic songs will be sang at the Blakehay Theatre next weekend.
Through The Years With Pete Reynolds will be held in Weston on Saturday at 7.30pm.
Pete will sing hits from Matt Munro, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin and more.
Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk or on 01934 645493.
The Mercury has teamed up with the Blakehay to offer two pairs of tickets to the show.
To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on October 17.
Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number to: Pete Reynolds competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.
Usual competition rules apply. The editor's decision is final.
By entering, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.
Competition question:
Q: Where will the event take place?
