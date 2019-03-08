Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to Through The Years With Pete Reynolds at the Blakehay

PUBLISHED: 13:58 08 October 2019

Pete Reynolds will sing at the Blakehay. Picture: Christopher Alan

Pete Reynolds will sing at the Blakehay. Picture: Christopher Alan

CA_Photography

Classic songs will be sang at the Blakehay Theatre next weekend.

Through The Years With Pete Reynolds will be held in Weston on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Pete will sing hits from Matt Munro, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin and more.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk or on 01934 645493.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Blakehay to offer two pairs of tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on October 17.

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number to: Pete Reynolds competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply. The editor's decision is final.

By entering, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Where will the event take place?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston Road to close overnight for four weeks

Winterstoke Road. Picture: Google

Weston man, 29, to face trial after denying death and arson threats

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston man sentenced after spitting at street warden’s face in High Street

Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

PICTURES: David Walliams and Simon Bird papped by Weston Midweek readers

Filming on the Beach Lawns.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston Road to close overnight for four weeks

Winterstoke Road. Picture: Google

Weston man, 29, to face trial after denying death and arson threats

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston man sentenced after spitting at street warden’s face in High Street

Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

FA CUP: Weston host Kingstonian in replay tonight with first round dream and £17.5k on the line

Scott Laird scored for Weston on Saturday. Picture: Will.T.Photography

WIN: Tickets to Through The Years With Pete Reynolds at the Blakehay

Pete Reynolds will sing at the Blakehay. Picture: Christopher Alan

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Remembering how Doug Atwell helped youth in Weston to become ‘Mr Sport’

Congresbury had a fine 5-4 win at home over Wedmore (white shorts), the leaders of Division II of the Weston and District Football League. The teams are shown at half-time with referee Mr Douglas Atwell.

FA Cup: Weston drawn to face Dartford

Weston players thanks their supporters at the end of their drawn FA Cup tie at Kingstonian. The winners of their replay will visit Dartford (pic Will.T.Photography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists