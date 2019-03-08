Win

WIN: Tickets to Through The Years With Pete Reynolds at the Blakehay

Pete Reynolds will sing at the Blakehay. Picture: Christopher Alan CA_Photography

Classic songs will be sang at the Blakehay Theatre next weekend.

Through The Years With Pete Reynolds will be held in Weston on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Pete will sing hits from Matt Munro, Nat King Cole, Dean Martin and more.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk or on 01934 645493.

