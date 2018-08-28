Noughties indie rockers Bloc Party head to Bristol

British indie rockers Bloc Party have announced a Bristol stop on their tour.

The band, who took the UK by storm in the early Noughties, will take to the stage of Canon’s Marsh Amphitheatre, in Explore Lane.

Performing their debut album Silent Alarm in full, the Bristol show marks Bloc Party’s first performance since their sold-out gig at Alexandra Palace last October.

That show was recorded for a live edition of Silent Alarm, which will be released in April.

Silent Alarm draws inspiration from the brooding post-punk of the early 1980s, with traces of The Smiths, The Cure and Talking Heads evident across the release.

The album garnered many accolades, including being shortlisted for the 2005 Mercury Prize.

Bloc Party will perform on June 28.

Tickets, priced £33, are available at www.gigsandtours.com