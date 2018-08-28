Advanced search

Mighty Mighty Bosstones heading to 02 in June

PUBLISHED: 18:00 25 January 2019

Mighty Mighty Bosstones Picture: Academy Music Group

Mighty Mighty Bosstones Picture: Academy Music Group

Academy Music Group

American ska punk legends the Mighty Mighty Bosstones are heading to Bristol’s O2 Academy in June.

Part of a four-date tour, this is the first time the godfathers of ska core have played the UK since slots at Reading and Leeds festival in 2011, and the first time they have played Bristol or the midlands since 2002.

Formed in 1983 in Boston, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones toured and recorded extensively throughout the 1990s and were one of the first bands to bring the genre to mainstream attention with platinum-selling album Let’s Face It in 1997, and its chart topping single The Impression That I Get.

They released their tenth studio album While We’re At It in June 2018.

The Bosstones will be at the O2 Academy Bristol in Frogmore Lane, on June 30 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £20, are available on 01179 279227 or online at www.academymusic

group.com

