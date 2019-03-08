Advanced search

Bristol Bach Choir to perform famous piece

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 March 2019

Bristol Bach Choir will perform at St George's concert hall. Picture: Andrea Argent

Archant

A choir will perform a famous piece of classical music next month.

Bristol Bach Choir will sing in St George’s concert hall, Bristol, off Park Street, at 7.30pm on April 6.

The choir comprises of 49 members and will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s St John Passion.

Conducted by Christopher Finch, the group specialises in the music of Bach.

Choir member, Andrea Argent, said: “This is going to be an outstanding performance of one of the top six major choral works ever written.

“We have a line-up of first class soloists and orchestra for this account of Christ’s final days on earth.

“The choir plays various roles in the story, from blood thirsty mob to pompous officials and mocking executioners for Jesus’  coat and mourners after the event.”

Tickets, priced £5-12, are available online at www.bristolbach.org.uk or from the box office by calling 01172 140271.

