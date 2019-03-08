Advanced search

Still Corners set for South West gig

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 April 2019

Still Corners will perform at Rough Trade. Picture: Ponoma

Still Corners will perform at Rough Trade. Picture: Ponoma

Archant

A synthpop duo will perform tracks from their latest record in Bristol.

Still Corners’ fourth album, Slow Air, was released last year and the band will sing at Rough Trade, in Nelson Street, on May 31 at 7.30pm.

Written in the hills of Texas, Slow Air has a classic sound with emphasis on the guitar, both acoustic and electric from Greg Hughes, combined with the voice of Tessa Murray.

Their songs are recorded with drums and minimal synthesisers with all the mistakes kept in for an authentic sound.

The group state Vangelis, who scored Ridley Scott’s iconic sci-fi film Blade Runner, as one of their biggest electronic influences.

Still Corners formed in 2007 and have been touring Slow Air across Europe and Asia this year.

Tickets, priced £12, are available to purchase online at www.roughtrade.com or by calling the box office on 01179 290383.

Most Read

Disruption after person hit by train

The problems are between Taunton and Bristol Temple Meads.

Spa promised for popular seaside attraction

Westons Grand Pier wants to create a mud spa at the seaside attraction. Picture: Westons Grand pier

Police appeal to find missing Weston-super-Mare woman

Sarah West was last seen in Rooksbridge yesterday (Tuesday). Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Vehicle fire brings M5 to a standstill

A vehcilce fire has brought the M5 to a standstill Picture: Highways England

ELECTIONS 2019: North Somerset Council candidates revealed

The political parties running in the local elections.

Most Read

Disruption after person hit by train

The problems are between Taunton and Bristol Temple Meads.

Spa promised for popular seaside attraction

Westons Grand Pier wants to create a mud spa at the seaside attraction. Picture: Westons Grand pier

Police appeal to find missing Weston-super-Mare woman

Sarah West was last seen in Rooksbridge yesterday (Tuesday). Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Vehicle fire brings M5 to a standstill

A vehcilce fire has brought the M5 to a standstill Picture: Highways England

ELECTIONS 2019: North Somerset Council candidates revealed

The political parties running in the local elections.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: Somerset on back foot against Kent

Somerset captain Tom Abell (centre) next to Jason Kerr at the County Ground, Taunton.

VIDEO: Rare footage of decaying Birnbeck Island

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Seagulls survive for another day after rare home win over Dartford

Marlon Jackson celebrates after finding the net. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Couple launch appeal to equip fire engines with pet oxygen masks

A couple from Weston have launched a campaign to equip all fire engines with pet oxygen masks.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists