Still Corners set for South West gig

Still Corners will perform at Rough Trade. Picture: Ponoma Archant

A synthpop duo will perform tracks from their latest record in Bristol.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Still Corners’ fourth album, Slow Air, was released last year and the band will sing at Rough Trade, in Nelson Street, on May 31 at 7.30pm.

Written in the hills of Texas, Slow Air has a classic sound with emphasis on the guitar, both acoustic and electric from Greg Hughes, combined with the voice of Tessa Murray.

Their songs are recorded with drums and minimal synthesisers with all the mistakes kept in for an authentic sound.

The group state Vangelis, who scored Ridley Scott’s iconic sci-fi film Blade Runner, as one of their biggest electronic influences.

Still Corners formed in 2007 and have been touring Slow Air across Europe and Asia this year.

Tickets, priced £12, are available to purchase online at www.roughtrade.com or by calling the box office on 01179 290383.