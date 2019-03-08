Rock music tribute act set for South West gig

Guns 2 Roses will perform at the O2 Academy. Picture: Guns 2 Roses Archant

A trip to Paradise City is on the cards as the greatest tracks of rock-music royalty will be recreated in the South West.

Guns 2 Roses will perform at the O2 Academy Bristol, in Frogmore Street, on September 6 at 6.30pm.

Established in 2002, Guns 2 Roses are one of the longest running and most internationally recognised Guns N' Roses tribute bands.

They have played live with members of the original band and are renowned for their thrilling and lively performances.

Guns N' Roses released six studio albums, accumulating sales of more than 100 million records worldwide.

Some of the bands most famous songs - including Mr. Brownstone, Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child o' Mine and My Michelle - will all be performed.

Tickets, priced £15.95, are available from www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academybristol/events/1088155/guns-2-roses-tickets