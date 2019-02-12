Advanced search

New Order sign up for South West music festival

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 February 2019

New Order will perform in Bristol for the first time in 37 years. Picture: Warren Jackson

New Order will perform in Bristol for the first time in 37 years. Picture: Warren Jackson

A legendary British band will perform in Bristol for the first time in 37 years.

New Order will play live in Colston Hall’s Amphitheatre room, in Colston Street, as part of Bristol Harbour Festival on July 18 at 7.30pm.

Rising from the ashes of post-punk band Joy Division, New Order triumphed over tragedy after Ian Curtis took his own life to emerge as one of the most influential and acclaimed bands of the 1980s.

The five-piece returned in 2011 and toured the world, taking to the stage alongside Blur and The Specials at London’s Hyde Park for the 2012 Olympics’ closing concert.

The group will reissue their 1982 debut album, Movement, as a definitive edition later this year.

Their iconic song Blue Monday is the best-selling vinyl single of all time, shifting more than three million copies.

Tickets, priced £49.50, are available to buy online at www.colstonhall.org or on 01172 034040.

