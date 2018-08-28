Advanced search

Ska innovators The Specials head to Bristol

PUBLISHED: 18:00 02 February 2019

The Specials will perform at Bristol's Colston Hall.

The Specials will perform at Bristol's Colston Hall.

Ska trailblazers The Specials will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a summer show in Bristol.

Combining high-energy punk with a rocksteady beat, the Coventry outfit led the ska revival of the 1980s after emerging out of the UK’s waning post-punk scene.

The band’s innovative sound generated an impressive string of hits over the next few years, including Too Much Too Young and A Message To You, Rudy.

The Specials disbanded and reformed several times over the course of the decade, before hanging up their trilbies for good in 1993.

Reforming three years later with the suprise release of Today’s Specials, the band has continued to play high-profile gigs across the UK ever since.

Their 40th anniversary tour which will see The Specials perform at Bristol’s Colston Hall, in Colston Street, on July 19.

The show will begin at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £46.50, are available at www.colstonhall.org

