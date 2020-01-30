Advanced search

Brooke Bentham to perform Bristol concert

PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 January 2020

Brooke Bentham. Picture: Lauren Maccabee

Brooke Bentham. Picture: Lauren Maccabee

Archant

Eloquent singer Brooke Bentham will be taking to the stage at the O2 Academy Bristol this Saturday.

Brooke writes sharp songs about her experiences as she understands them, using words and music to resolve and record the tensions of young adulthood.

The artist will be performing songs from her debut album, Everyday Nothing. The album - written by Brooke, with a few contributions from producer Bill Ryder-Jones - documents a fast-rising 23-year-old looking to make sense of her existence. Confronted with the mundanities of life and caught between two jobs in London, she finds intense lyricism in the struggle for purpose and direction.

Brooke will be supported by BRIT's Critics Choice Winner Sam Fender, who has also released his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, and is now embarking on an extensive headline tour, his biggest to date.

The evening starts at 6.30pm. Tickets are available from www.academymusicgroup.com

Most Read

FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Paedophile who sent picture of his penis to ‘13-year-old girl’ jailed

Peake was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Most Read

FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Paedophile who sent picture of his penis to ‘13-year-old girl’ jailed

Peake was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Weston will ‘come out flying’ at Exmouth says Tothill

Weston suffer their first home defeat since Decemebr 2018 after Barnstaple win 22-17.

Howman left disappointed as Weston miss out on 40th anniversary of Welsh clash

Alex Howman applauds the home fans after their 22-17 home defeat to Barnstaple.

Cheddar manager Potter hails 100th game in charge as unbelievable achievement

Shaun Potter after being appointed manager of Cheddar FC. (Picture: Paul Knight Photography)

Bristol Airport expansion recommended for approval

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

SIGNPOSTS: What to do in Weston and surrounding villages

A lego day will take place at Weston Museum.
Drive 24