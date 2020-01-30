Brooke Bentham to perform Bristol concert

Eloquent singer Brooke Bentham will be taking to the stage at the O2 Academy Bristol this Saturday.

Brooke writes sharp songs about her experiences as she understands them, using words and music to resolve and record the tensions of young adulthood.

The artist will be performing songs from her debut album, Everyday Nothing. The album - written by Brooke, with a few contributions from producer Bill Ryder-Jones - documents a fast-rising 23-year-old looking to make sense of her existence. Confronted with the mundanities of life and caught between two jobs in London, she finds intense lyricism in the struggle for purpose and direction.

Brooke will be supported by BRIT's Critics Choice Winner Sam Fender, who has also released his debut album, Hypersonic Missiles, and is now embarking on an extensive headline tour, his biggest to date.

The evening starts at 6.30pm. Tickets are available from www.academymusicgroup.com