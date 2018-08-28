Advanced search

Buckcherry and Hoobastank head to Bristol for co-headlining tour

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 January 2019

Buckcherry Photo: Pomona PR

Buckcherry Photo: Pomona PR

Pomona PR

American alternative rockers Buckcherry and Hoobastank co-headling tour hits the O2 Academy Bristol on February 6.

The show will feature full headline sets from both bands playing their famous hits.

The tour comes ahead of the release of Buckcherry’s new album, scheduled for relase in the Spring and will mark Buckcherry’s return to the UK following appearances at the Stone Free Festival in June and shows in Newcastle and Glasgow, last year.

Multi-platinum selling Californian rockers Hoobastank, best known for singles Crawling in the Dark, Running Away, and The Reason, return to the UK hot on the heels of the 15th anniversary of the release of The Reason.

Support on all dates will be provided by Adelitas Way in their first ever UK tour.

Buckcherry/ Hoobastank will be at the O2 Academy Bristol in Frogmore Lane at 6.30pm on February 6.

Tickets, priced £26.40, are available online via https://www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academybristol/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coastguard called to investigate mysterious Brean Beach barrel

The fire and rescue service making the barrel safe for removal. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency.

Stroke survivor puts on dance show for charity

Kirstie with Lloyd and Madison.

Holiday park named best in South West

Sandy Glade was named the Bristol, Bath and Somerset holiday park of the year. Picture: Nick Williams

Baked beans challenge to raise money for hospice

Graham Hunt, who is taking part in a challenge each month for Weston Hospicecare.

FEATURE: Blue plaque unveiled in Worle pays tribute to the district’s first national school to open

The plaque was unveiled on December 12. Picture: Raye Green
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists