Buckcherry and Hoobastank head to Bristol for co-headlining tour

Buckcherry Photo: Pomona PR Pomona PR

American alternative rockers Buckcherry and Hoobastank co-headling tour hits the O2 Academy Bristol on February 6.

The show will feature full headline sets from both bands playing their famous hits.

The tour comes ahead of the release of Buckcherry’s new album, scheduled for relase in the Spring and will mark Buckcherry’s return to the UK following appearances at the Stone Free Festival in June and shows in Newcastle and Glasgow, last year.

Multi-platinum selling Californian rockers Hoobastank, best known for singles Crawling in the Dark, Running Away, and The Reason, return to the UK hot on the heels of the 15th anniversary of the release of The Reason.

Support on all dates will be provided by Adelitas Way in their first ever UK tour.

Buckcherry/ Hoobastank will be at the O2 Academy Bristol in Frogmore Lane at 6.30pm on February 6.

Tickets, priced £26.40, are available online via https://www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academybristol/