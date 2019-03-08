Advanced search

Somerset folk band to perform latest album

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 April 2019

The Drystones will perform in Burnham. Picture: Kate Griffin

A Somerset folk band will perform their latest album in Burnham-on-Sea next month.

The Drystones will play at the Ritz Acoustic Club, in Victoria Street, on April 18 at 8.15pm.

The duo, Ford Collier and Alex Garden, have been performing together for eight years, and have played festivals across the country as well as supporting Ray Davis, Steeleye and Elephant Sessions.

The group were nominated for the BBC Radio Two Young Folk Award last year.

Their new album, Apparitions, is made up almost entirely of original tunes and some interpretations of traditional folk sounds, including 16th century number Nonesuch.

Apparitions was recorded in Somerset and features many instruments including fiddle, guitar, whistle, viola, cello and kanjira.

Tickets, priced £4 for non-members, are available from robthetutor@yahoo.co.uk or on the door.

