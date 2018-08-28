Choirs to entertain crowd in Weston church

Two of the West Country’s top performing choral groups will bring their melodic tunes to Weston this Christmas.

Harmonia Sacra and Bristol Brass Consort will perform the hugely popular and traditional Carols By Candlelight service at All Saints’ Church.

Harmonia Sacra have previously performed in Rome and have been praised on Radio Three for the quality of their recordings.

The consort has been regarded as the foremost ensemble in the South West and is among the most active.

The two groups combined with All Saints’ cathedral-style acoustics will present a high quality musical performance to get all the family into the festive spirit this Christmas time.

The service will be held at the church, in All Saints Road, on Wednesday. It scheduled to begin at 7pm.

Entry to the concert is free but there will be a charitable collection taken for the Weston branch of Parkinson’s UK.