Carson McHone brings eclectic Americana to Bristol next month

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 April 2019

Carson McHone Picture: Sonic PR

Carson McHone Picture: Sonic PR

Sonic PR

Texan singer songwriter Carson McHone, will bring her unique brand of eclectic Americana to Bristol’s Hen and Chicken at the end of next month.

The show is part of a four date countrywide tour which follows the European release in January of Carson’s critically acclaimed new album Carousel, which was named by Rolling Stone as one of the “Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018” following its US release at the end of the year.

Inspired by the likes of Bob Dylan, the Velvet Underground, and American novelist Thomas Wolf, McHone’s music combines wry lyrics with an eclectic sound palette that veers from gauzy indie-Americana, and wistful folk to stomping honky-tonk, and mournful country ballads.

McHone will perform at the Hen and Chicken in North St, on May 28, at 8pm.

Tickets priced £14 are available on 01179 663 143 and online at www.henandchicken.com

