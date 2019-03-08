Country star all set for farewell appearance at Weston’s Playhouse

Charlie Landsborough will perform at The Playhouse. Archant

A pioneering country musician who is widely regarded as one of the best in the UK plans to pack away his guitar for good, and will perform a farewell show on a Weston stage.

Charlie Landsborough will bring down the curtain on a fine career at The Playhouse, in High Street, on April 9 at 7.30pm, and the Mercury has free pairs of tickets to give away.

The 77-year-old is one of the nation’s best ever folk and country artists, earning widespread praise from fans and critics alike, and scooping a long list of coveted awards throughout his career.

His efforts were rewarded with a spot in the British Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011.

The veteran performer promises to delve deep into his back catalogue and perform tunes from a wide range of genres at the show.

Hits from albums like What Colour Is The Wind, Further Down The Road and Still Can’t Say Goodbye are certain to get an outing at The Playhouse.

Ahead of the performance, Landsborough said he hopes to reward his loyal fans with a fitting farewell.

He said: “This next tour around England in spring will be my last.

“I will certainly miss you all but will never forget your great kindness and support and will always treasure the wonderful memories I have of the lovely times I have had with you.”

Tickets, priced £26, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

