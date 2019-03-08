Advanced search

New members welcomed for male choir

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 April 2019

Cheddar Male Voice Choir.

Cheddar Male Voice Choir.

People will be able to get to grips with music at a taster evening next month.

The Cheddar Male Choir is welcoming new members to join its ranks.

To decide if people see a future in singing, the choir is holding two Easter taster evenings.

The choir, which performs throughout the year at multiple venues across Somerset and beyond – having performed at the Royal Albert Hall and in Wells and Bristol Cathedrals as well as at the Cardiff Millennium Centre.

It is made up of some 40 members and was founded in January 1995.

They have toured to Jamaica, Norway and Tuscany on their adventures and is now looking for new blood to add to the group.

People can listen and join in to the musical evening and are welcome to bring friends for a fun night out.

The sessions will be held on May 7 and 14 at Axbridge's St John the Baptist Church, from 7.30-9.30pm.

