Richard Lennox to perform with choir at annual concert

PUBLISHED: 20:53 16 October 2019

Cheddar Male Choir will perform its annual concert this weekend.Picture: Cheddar Voice Choir

Cheddar Male Choir will perform its annual concert this weekend.Picture: Cheddar Voice Choir

Cheddar Male Choir

A village choir will perform its annual concert alongside classical musician Richard Lennox.

Cheddar Male Choir will host its 24th annual concert on Saturday, and its members will sing songs from popular musicals, pop chart hits and traditional numbers.

The choir is a registered charity and performs around 12 concerts a year for good causes.

Cheddar Male Choir has helped organisations raise more than £145,000 since it was founded in 1995.

The group is looking for new male members, and hosts its rehearsals on Tuesdays from 7.30-9.30pm at Draycott Memorial Hall.

The Cheddar Male Choir Annual Concert will be held at St John The Baptist Church, in the Square, on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £10, are available at Deane's, in Cheddar, or on the door.

For more information, email contactcheddarmalechoir@gmail.com

