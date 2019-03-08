Advanced search

Win

Magic of Cher to entertain Playhouse

PUBLISHED: 16:08 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 05 July 2019

Believe - The Cher Songbook will be performed in Weston on July 27.

Believe - The Cher Songbook will be performed in Weston on July 27.

n/a

Weston Playhouse will be turning back time with a night of musical entertainment at the end of the month.

Believe - The Cher Songbook will celebrate the long career of one of music's greatest names when it stops of in town on July 27.

Cher has been entertaining audiences across the globe for six decades and to this day remains one of the most famous performers in the world.

Unforgettable hits, including I Got You Babe, Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves, Just Like Jesse James, If I Could Turn Back Time, Walking in Memphis, Strong Enough, Believe, songs from Mamma Mia and Cher's new album Dancing Queen, will be performed on the night.

Cher, who turned 73 in May, has been a powerhouse in the music industry since making a breakthrough in the 1960s, helped by future husband Sonny Bono.

To replicate Cher's stage presence and her vocals is no easy task - unsurprisingly, therefore, the Believe - The Cher Songbook team consists of nine people.

Charlotte-Elizabeth Talbot, who will take on Cher's songs, enjoys the range and variety of the Californian-born star's songs.

She said "Cher is so incredibly multi-talented and such a huge star that I wasn't convinced I could do justice to her, but as soon as I started working on the role I realised it fit like a glove and it genuinely feels like it was meant to be.

"The more I have learnt about her, the more amazed I am by who she is - she is incredible."

Believe - The Cher Songbook will be performed on the Playhouse stage on July 27, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £19.50-25.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer people a pair of tickets to enjoy the show this month.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below by 10am on July 11.

The usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: How old is Cher?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Magic of Cher to entertain Playhouse

Believe - The Cher Songbook will be performed in Weston on July 27.

Nish Kumar pulls-no-punches at Bristol Comedy Garden

Ivo Graham, Nish Kumar, Lou Sanders and John Robins appeared at the big top for the thursday evening of Bristol Comedy Garden Picture: Bristol Comedy Garden

Final stage of Italian Gardens revamp will not be completed in 2019

The Royal Hotel behind the fountains in the Italian Gardens in Weston-super-Mare.

WIN: Tickets up for grabs as stars of wrestling return to Weston

High-flying action returns to Weston. Picture: CSF

REVIEW: WODS definitely made the boat rock with Guys & Dolls performance

The cast of Guys & Dolls. Picture: Stewart McPherson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists