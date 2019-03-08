Win

Magic of Cher to entertain Playhouse

Believe - The Cher Songbook will be performed in Weston on July 27. n/a

Weston Playhouse will be turning back time with a night of musical entertainment at the end of the month.

Believe - The Cher Songbook will celebrate the long career of one of music's greatest names when it stops of in town on July 27.

Cher has been entertaining audiences across the globe for six decades and to this day remains one of the most famous performers in the world.

Unforgettable hits, including I Got You Babe, Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves, Just Like Jesse James, If I Could Turn Back Time, Walking in Memphis, Strong Enough, Believe, songs from Mamma Mia and Cher's new album Dancing Queen, will be performed on the night.

Cher, who turned 73 in May, has been a powerhouse in the music industry since making a breakthrough in the 1960s, helped by future husband Sonny Bono.

To replicate Cher's stage presence and her vocals is no easy task - unsurprisingly, therefore, the Believe - The Cher Songbook team consists of nine people.

Charlotte-Elizabeth Talbot, who will take on Cher's songs, enjoys the range and variety of the Californian-born star's songs.

She said "Cher is so incredibly multi-talented and such a huge star that I wasn't convinced I could do justice to her, but as soon as I started working on the role I realised it fit like a glove and it genuinely feels like it was meant to be.

"The more I have learnt about her, the more amazed I am by who she is - she is incredible."

Believe - The Cher Songbook will be performed on the Playhouse stage on July 27, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £19.50-25.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

