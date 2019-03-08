Charnwood Voices to perform in Weston church

Charnwood Voices. Archant

A 40-strong choir will take audiences on a musical journey from the 19th century to the present day during a performance next month.

The superb acoustic of All Saints' Church, in All Saints Road, will provide the perfect setting for Charnwood Voices from Loughborough.

The accomplished singers are to perform at the venue on April 25 at 6pm.

Charnwood Voices will treat spectators to a feast of choral music spanning a variety of genres.

The free concert is entitled 'Exploring Musical Mystique from Bruckner to the Beatles'.

Charnwood Voices have recently sung in Luxxa, in Italy, and they are performing in Weston as part of their tour of Somerset venues.

The choir has gained a well-deserved reputation for performing neglected and unfamiliar music, as well as better known and popular pieces, both sacred and secular.

There will be a retiring collection for Charnwood Voices and All Saints' Church.