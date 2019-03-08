Advanced search

Charnwood Voices to perform in Weston church

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 April 2019

Charnwood Voices.

Charnwood Voices.

Archant

A 40-strong choir will take audiences on a musical journey from the 19th century to the present day during a performance next month.

The superb acoustic of All Saints' Church, in All Saints Road, will provide the perfect setting for Charnwood Voices from Loughborough.

The accomplished singers are to perform at the venue on April 25 at 6pm.

Charnwood Voices will treat spectators to a feast of choral music spanning a variety of genres.

The free concert is entitled 'Exploring Musical Mystique from Bruckner to the Beatles'.

Charnwood Voices have recently sung in Luxxa, in Italy, and they are performing in Weston as part of their tour of Somerset venues.

The choir has gained a well-deserved reputation for performing neglected and unfamiliar music, as well as better known and popular pieces, both sacred and secular.

There will be a retiring collection for Charnwood Voices and All Saints' Church.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Park launches urgent appeal to find missing baby bunny

Staff at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow are urgently appealing for the safe return of a baby rabbit (pictured front left) after staff believe it was taken from the park on Sunday Picture: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Readers have their say on further downgrades to Weston A&E

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel, back in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston kebab shop where 20 people fought with knives forced to shut down at night

Deniz's Kebab Shop in St James Street has had it's liesence suspended. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Extras agency holding open casting call for film and TV projects

An extras angency which has worked on the Star Wars series is holding a casting call this week.

Park launches urgent appeal to find missing baby bunny

Staff at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow are urgently appealing for the safe return of a baby rabbit (pictured front left) after staff believe it was taken from the park on Sunday Picture: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Readers have their say on further downgrades to Weston A&E

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel, back in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston kebab shop where 20 people fought with knives forced to shut down at night

Deniz's Kebab Shop in St James Street has had it's liesence suspended. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston shock Rocks to take National League survival fight on to Easter weekend

Tom Llewellyn on the ball. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Park launches urgent appeal to find missing baby bunny

Staff at Animal Farm Adventure Park in Berrow are urgently appealing for the safe return of a baby rabbit (pictured front left) after staff believe it was taken from the park on Sunday Picture: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Can you help to improve Jill’s Garden ahead of landmark anniversary?

The Friends of Grove Park is appealing for volunteers. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Health trust complaints dip to three-year low

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Charnwood Voices to perform in Weston church

Charnwood Voices.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists