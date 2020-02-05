Weston Brass look for new home as hall set to close

The future of an award-winning Weston brass band has been cast into doubt as members need to find a new place to practise.

Formed in 1963, Weston Brass has practised twice a week at the Methodist Church hall in Upper Church Road.

However, the hall is due to close and the band faces an uncertain future as it is having trouble finding a new practice space which can accommodate the 26-strong amateur brass band's unique needs.

Weston Brass Spokesman, David Farmer, who has been playing percussion in the band for 50 years, said: "We have had full use of the church hall for 15 years, but since the hall is closing we need to find somewhere else to practice.

"This poses a big dilemma for us because it has been hard to find somewhere which can accommodate us.

"Despite initial comprehensive searches in the Weston area, we have not been able to find anything suitable for our very specific needs.

"We have a long list of requirements, but the minimum we need is a room or hall of at least 1,000 square feet with a toilet, heating and a large storage room for all our equipment.

"We also need room to store two large filling cabinets full of brass band music, it might seem worthless to most, but to us it is priceless."

"Ideally it would be on the ground floor with parking for at least 20 cars and not too near a residential area, as we can make quite a noise.

"Preferably we would like to stay in Weston, but are open to suggestions in the surrounding villages - five or so miles off junction 21 of the M5 would be great.

"We are extremely lucky to enjoy sole use of the current building but realise that this would be a tall order elsewhere.

"It is unfortunate because the band is in the best position it has been in years, we have a new conductor, who is only 24 years old but has helped to reinvigorate the band.

"In March last year, we came second in the South West and went on to play at the national finals in Cheltenham, which was a real honour."

"The church has been absolutely wonderful, we have no complaints, it's just how it goes."

Anyone who might know of a place, or have a space they could offer the band, can call 01934 824461.