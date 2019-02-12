Advanced search

Dan Donnelly and Jon Sevink to play at Loves Café

PUBLISHED: 21:00 20 February 2019

Dan Donnelly and Jon Sevink will perform for fans at Loves Caf�

Dan Donnelly and Jon Sevink will perform for fans at Loves Caf�

Archant

Music fans can expect plenty of laughs and lively folk songs when two top musicians collaborate for a Weston-super-Mare gig.

Dan Donnelly, from The Wonder Stuff, and Jon Sevink, from The Levellers, will perform at Loves Café, in West Street, on Saturday at 9pm.

The duo often play at Loves and are delighted to return.

Dan said: “We always have a great time there and play there quite regularly.

“Weston is great. I’ve always had a soft spot for it ever since I played in the Ranelagh years ago.”

Donnelly and Sevink first met when The Wonder Stuff supported The Levellers in 1999.

Tickets, priced £13.50, can be booked at www.lovesweston.co.uk/product/dan-donnelly-and-jon-sevink-levellers

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after A370 crash

A man has been taken to hospital following the accident. Picture: Google Maps

SLIDERS: How has Weston-super-Mare changed in the past 50 years?

The Winter Gardens 50 years ago.

Flood alert for Weston-super-Mare and surrounding areas

High Tide at Anchor Head. Picture: Brian Urch

‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses

Paramedics outside Pontins. Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses

Paramedics outside Pontins. Picture: Mark Atherton

Dan Donnelly and Jon Sevink to play at Loves Café

Dan Donnelly and Jon Sevink will perform for fans at Loves Caf�

Stroke victim donates ‘vital’ equipment to hospital

Uphill Wards stroke unit has been gifted with a piece of hospital equipment. Picture: Weston Area Health NHS Trust

Criticism of A&E changes ‘not surprising’ - CCG

There has been a 30 per cent rise in drink-related hospital admissions.

Proposed footbridge where teenager died was never built

Corondale level crossing near Weston Milton train station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists