Dan Donnelly and Jon Sevink to play at Loves Café

Music fans can expect plenty of laughs and lively folk songs when two top musicians collaborate for a Weston-super-Mare gig.

Dan Donnelly, from The Wonder Stuff, and Jon Sevink, from The Levellers, will perform at Loves Café, in West Street, on Saturday at 9pm.

The duo often play at Loves and are delighted to return.

Dan said: “We always have a great time there and play there quite regularly.

“Weston is great. I’ve always had a soft spot for it ever since I played in the Ranelagh years ago.”

Donnelly and Sevink first met when The Wonder Stuff supported The Levellers in 1999.

Tickets, priced £13.50, can be booked at www.lovesweston.co.uk/product/dan-donnelly-and-jon-sevink-levellers