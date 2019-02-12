Advanced search

Dave Hause to play Thekla

PUBLISHED: 18:00 25 February 2019

Dave Hause. Picture: Jesse DeFlorio

Dave Hause. Picture: Jesse DeFlorio

Jesse DeFlorio

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dave Hause will be heading to Bristol in May in support of his latest album Kick.

His fourth solo outing, Kick sees Philidelphia-born Hause carry on the tradition of classic songwriters like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and Brian Adams.

The album tackles an array of topics including finding hope in dark times, Hause’s battles with depression, the threat of global warming, America’s crumbling democracy, and growing old.

Hause said: “There is comfort in desperation when you know that other people experience it too, and together you can both sing it, and sing through it,”

“I hope the album offers more comfort than desperation, I hope we got that balance right.”

Dave Hause will be at Thekla in East Mud Dock, on May 15, at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £16.50, are available on 01179 299008 or www.bristolticketshop.co.uk

