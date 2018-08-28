Death Cab For Cutie support new album with Bristol show

Death Cab For Cutie. Picture: Eliot Lee Hazel Archant

Indie rock band Death Cab For Cutie will begin the new year with a headline show at the O2 Academy Bristol.

December will see the band embark on a world tour marking the release of their ninth studio album Thank You For Today.

Combining emotive lyrics with vivid, electronica-infused production, their latest album represents a continued return to form which began with their career-defining 2015 release Kintsugi.

Death Cab stormed the US college scene with the release of their debut album Something About Airplanes. Since then, they have carved-out a niche for their highly-personal songwriting, which has seen them enjoy unprecedented acclaim across three decades.

The band will be supported by New Zealand indie-rockers The Beths.

Death Cab will perform at the O2 on January 30. Doors will open at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £31.85, are available at www.seetickets.com