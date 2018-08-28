DJ Trevor Nelson to play at Weston’s Tropicana

Legendary DJ Trevor Nelson will take to the decks at the Tropicana in Weston-super-Mare tomorrow (Friday) for a night of slick soul and R&B.

The pioneer of the UK urban scene will get people on their feet with a wide array of club classics from the past three decades.

The award-winning DJ’s career has spanned decades and covered many genres, from his early beginnings on London pirate radio – now known as Kiss FM – through to his work on The Soul Show and BBC Radio 1.

Nelson has introduced listeners across the nation to cutting-edge sounds from the worlds of soul, R&B, reggae and beyond.

He has also released a number of hit compilation albums including INCredible Sound of Trevor Nelson, The Soul Nation, several ‘Lick’ compilations, The Trevor Nelson Collection and Trevor Nelson Club Classics.

Trevor Nelson Soul Nation starts at 8pm, and tickets, priced £17, are available from www.seetickets.com/tour/trevor-nelson