Dreadzone announce Tropicana concert date

PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 December 2018

Dreadzone. Picture: Sub

Archant

Dub veterans Dreadzone will perform at The Tropicana in February.

Dreadzone are heading to Weston in support of their eighth studio album Dread Times, which saw the band move forward as a five piece after parting ways with their longtime guitarist Chris Compton.

Returning to their dub and reggae roots, the tour will also see Dreadzone ramp up the electronic elements of their live show - performing a selection of tracks from their new album.

Dread Times, the third release on the Dubwiser label, hit the UK Album Chart at number 39.

It’s the first time the band has charted in more than 20 years.

The album also made it into the Top 10 in the Indie And Dance Charts.

Dreadzone will perform at The Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare on February 15, 2019.

Tickets, priced £19, are available at www.seetickets.com/event/dreadzone

