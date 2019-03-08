Award-winning folk duo heading to Weston

The Drystones Credit Kate Griffi Kate Griffi

An award-winning folk group from Somerset are set to play Weston’s Brit Bar on St Patrick’s Day.

The Drystones are a lively folk duo from Priddy in Somerset play a mix of their own songs and traditional folk standards reinvigorated with drive, beat and energy.

Since forming in 2011 the pair have played festivals all over the country including Sidmouth, Broadstairs, Warwick, Bromyard, Purbeck and Folk East.

Their 2013 Glastonbury Festival performance was Radio 2 presenter Steve Lamacq’s ‘recommendation of the day’.

They also won the 2015 Larmer Tree Breakthrough Music Award and were asked by Michael Eavis to play at the Glastonbury Festival in 2015 after Joan Armatrading had to cancel.

The band’s next album, Apparitions will be out in April.

The Drystones will be at the Brit Bar in the High Street, on March 17, at 7pm.

Entry is free.