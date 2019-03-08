Win tickets to see award-winning Eagles tribute act Talon

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 16:35 15 August 2019

Eagles tribute act Talon are heading to Weston. Picture; Talon

Eagles tribute act Talon are heading to Weston. Picture; Talon

Talon

A tribute to one of the most beloved country rock bands of all time heads to Weston, next month and readers could win tickets to see the show thanks to the Playhouse Theatre.

Renowned Eagles tribute act, Talon are bringing their greatest hits tour to the Playhouse in September, and will be playing a selection of hits from The Eagles timeless back catalogue including Hotel California, Take It Easy, One Of These Nights, Take It To The Limit, Desperado, Lyin' Eyes, Life In The Fast Lane and many more besides.

Talon have risen from humble beginnings to become one of the most successful theatre touring tribute acts in the UK.

Songwriter Jack Tempchin, who wrote The Eagles' 1972 hit, Peaceful Easy Feeling, has praised the band's musicianship and love of the music which inspires them.

He said: "Talon perform the songs of the Eagles with reverence and super talent."

Talon co-founder Chris Lloyd said: "Talon have always taken the responsibility of our mission statement very seriously and in essence that mantra remains a simple one - to faithfully re-create the music of the Eagles with honesty, respect and reverence".

Last year, Talon won the award for Best Theatre Tour at the National Tribute Music Awards for their sold-out run of 20th anniversary shows.

The band has also featured on Tommy Rosneys My Kind of Country on Sky and Freeview music channel Keep It Country TV.

Talon plays The Playhouse, in High Street, on September 24, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £27.50 are available on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer one pair of tickets to see the show next month.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on August 22.

Alternatively, send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Talon competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final. By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

Competition closed

Thanks for your interest but this competition has now closed

