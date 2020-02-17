Singer Example at Bristol 02 Academy in March

Example brings his tour to Bristol 02 Academy in March.Picture: Trythisforexample Trythisforexample

The musician behind chart-toppers including Changed The Way You Kissed Me and Stay Awake will perform in Bristol next month.

British singer, songwriter and record producer Example will bring his tour, Example Live, to 15 venues across the UK in February and March.

Example launched his tour in Newcastle on Friday, where he performed his biggest hits and new tracks after a six-year break from touring.

The artist will kick off Example Live with popular songs such as Stay Awake, Say Nothing and We'll Be Coming Back.

He will also perform hits from his latest album Bangers And Ballads, including Show Me How To Love, All Night and his latest song, Click.

Example will perform at Bristol O2 Academy, in Frogmore Street, on March 5 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £21.60, are available at www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academybristol