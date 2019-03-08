Advanced search

Five things to do this weekend: Make the most of the extended summer

PUBLISHED: 14:28 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 27 September 2019

Tereza Vondrackova serving up a churros treat at Churtopia. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tereza Vondrackova serving up a churros treat at Churtopia. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

From food festivals, music concerts and pet shows, there are plenty of ways to spend your weekend in Weston without going too far from home.

Bob Trundley and his 1945 Willy Jeep at Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBob Trundley and his 1945 Willy Jeep at Weston Classic car show in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Autumn may be arriving faster than we would all like, but that does not mean we need to batten down the hatches just yet.

n For the music lovers, why not spend your Saturday supporting The Baytree Singers who will be performing at St John's Church, in Lower Church Road, from 10am-4pm.

n If it is an evening music event you were after instead, then why not head down to the Victoria Methodist Church, in Station Road at 7.30pm on Saturday, where there will be a light orchestra concert?

Tickets, priced £10 include light refreshments and can be purchased at the foor.

So, if you decide to go last minute, you do not need to worry about getting tickets beforehand.

n Eat:Weston festival is back to fill the Italian Gardens, in High Street, with a variety of produce.

The food and drink event will have 80 local producers who will provide various ales cheese and pies, and more.

Everyone will be catered for as there will be gluten-free and vegan options as well as alcohol-free choices.

Attendees can also expect a range of activities on the day such as the Cook School which will be in the Sovereign Shopping Centre and face painting.

Anyone cycling to the event will receive a free rucksack.

The organisers are continuing their campaign to be single-use plastic free so bring your own bags.

n The penultimate classic car show will be held at Grove Park, in High Street, on Sunday

Attendees can expect to see vintage to modern cars displayed in the park from 10am-5pm.

* Man's best friend will take centre stage too this weekend.

On Sunday at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, off Hutton Moor Road, Green Pastures Vets community dog show will be taking place.

Stalls will be open throughout the day and dogs can compete for prizes.

The event will run from 10am-4pm.

Entry, is priced £2 but under 12's free.

For a full list of events taking place across Somerset this week - and over the coming weeks - see tomorrow's (Thursday's) Mercury.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Families escape homes during night-time blaze

The property which was gutted by a fire in the early hours of this morning.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Families escape homes during night-time blaze

The property which was gutted by a fire in the early hours of this morning.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston will give themselves ‘every chance’ claims Laird

Scott Laird rises highest to meet George Downling's corner and score his 50th career in Weston's FA Cup win over Merthyr Town

Golf: Brean hail jolly good Fellows

Barry Fellows, Trevor Pitt and Mike Short

Speedway: Rebels go to Glasgow for play-off push

Chris Harris leads the way (pic Tony Hartmann)

Rugby: Winscombe earn bonus point in Barton Hill loss

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Cricket: No fairytale finish for Somerset’s Trescothick

Marcus Trescothick of Somerset acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field at the end of the match (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists