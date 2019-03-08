Five things to do this weekend: Make the most of the extended summer

From food festivals, music concerts and pet shows, there are plenty of ways to spend your weekend in Weston without going too far from home.

Autumn may be arriving faster than we would all like, but that does not mean we need to batten down the hatches just yet.

n For the music lovers, why not spend your Saturday supporting The Baytree Singers who will be performing at St John's Church, in Lower Church Road, from 10am-4pm.

n If it is an evening music event you were after instead, then why not head down to the Victoria Methodist Church, in Station Road at 7.30pm on Saturday, where there will be a light orchestra concert?

Tickets, priced £10 include light refreshments and can be purchased at the foor.

So, if you decide to go last minute, you do not need to worry about getting tickets beforehand.

n Eat:Weston festival is back to fill the Italian Gardens, in High Street, with a variety of produce.

The food and drink event will have 80 local producers who will provide various ales cheese and pies, and more.

Everyone will be catered for as there will be gluten-free and vegan options as well as alcohol-free choices.

Attendees can also expect a range of activities on the day such as the Cook School which will be in the Sovereign Shopping Centre and face painting.

Anyone cycling to the event will receive a free rucksack.

The organisers are continuing their campaign to be single-use plastic free so bring your own bags.

n The penultimate classic car show will be held at Grove Park, in High Street, on Sunday

Attendees can expect to see vintage to modern cars displayed in the park from 10am-5pm.

* Man's best friend will take centre stage too this weekend.

On Sunday at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, off Hutton Moor Road, Green Pastures Vets community dog show will be taking place.

Stalls will be open throughout the day and dogs can compete for prizes.

The event will run from 10am-4pm.

Entry, is priced £2 but under 12's free.

