Five things to do in Weston: Eat:Vegan is back this weekend

The Jackson Live cast. Sub

To celebrate the end of the first month of 2020, we have compiled a list of events you can attend in Weston this weekend.

With live music, artisian markets and science workshops, there is something for everyone.

*There will be a concert held on Saturday at The Playhouse, in High Street, to honour the late Michael Jackson.

Jackson Live in Concert featuring CJ and his Incredible Band & Dancers will be starting at 7.30pm.

The show will showcase nearly five decades of Jackson's music, which was consistently at the forefront of popular music.

CJ is known to be one of the most dedicated and well-respected Jackson tribute artists in the world.

Tickets, priced £26.50 can be purchased at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

*An artisian makers market will be taking place at The Stable, in Wadham Street, on Saturday at 10am-4pm.

There will be a variety of stalls set up across several rooms and floors.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thestableweston

* A ballet will be at the Playhouse, in High Street, on Sunday at 4pm.

Coppélia, presented by the Bristol Russian Ballet School, is a delightful tale of a toymaker who wants to bring a beautiful doll to life.

Tickets, priced £15.50-18.50 are available to buy from www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

*Eat:Vegan is coming to the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Royal Parade, on Sunday at 10am.

The free all-day food and drink festival will have a cookery school, a master class and demonstrations.

There will be more than 50 food producers on the day.

Organiser, Bev Milner Simonds, said: "This is the second time we have curated eat:Vegan and it is the only 100 per cent vegan festival in Weston."

*Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, will be holding a science workshop on Sunday from 10am.

Tickets, priced £5 for children aged four and over, are available to purchase from www.westonmuseum.org

There next event will be taking place on February 22.

