Advanced search

Flamenco evening comes to Weston-super-Mare Museum

PUBLISHED: 18:00 28 February 2019

Weston Museum.

Weston Museum.

Archant

Explore the history behind the Spanish Civil War with a flamenco dance and music evening this weekend.

Following four years of research into the local involvement in the Spanish Civil War between 1936-39, Somerset folk singer Amanda Boyd and flamenco dancer Malcolm Cuthbertson have woven together their findings using archive film footage and photography.

To celebrate the opening of an exhibition at Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, a show of traditional Spanish dance and guitar and folk music will be held in the museum’s courtyard.

It will start at 7pm.

There will be another Spanish dance and music show at Hutton Village Hall, in Main Road, on March 16 at 3pm.

The event, which will be held on Saturday, will also launch the temporary exhibition.

Tickets, priced £8-10, are available from the museum on 01934 621028 or from Malcolm on 01934 626819.

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Eviction notices force people to remove vehicles from ‘blot on the landscape’ site

Gatcombe Farm Industrial Estate in West Hay Road, Wrington. Picture: Google Street View

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Young mum head-butted after trying to help woman being abused in street

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch

Eviction notices force people to remove vehicles from ‘blot on the landscape’ site

Gatcombe Farm Industrial Estate in West Hay Road, Wrington. Picture: Google Street View

This school was named the best in North Somerset

St Anne's Primary School pupils with the awards won for their school's sustainable travel provision. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Legend Les retires following outstanding service to Woodland Lawn Tennis Club

Les and Philip Treen

Local boxers lead the way as championship action comes to Weston’s Winter Gardens

Dean Dodge celebrates his latest success

Captain’s Drive-In at Brean brings members back out on course for annual scramble

Brean Golf Club's new captain Trevor Pitt (left) is congratulated by outgoing captain Mike Carter (picJordan Hills)

Council misses out on millions in new homes bonus due to slow developers

North Somerset Council missed out on millions in bonuses.

WIN: Tickets to see The Aftermath at Weston’s Odeon cinema

Keira Knightley stars in The Aftermath. Picture: Cinemablend
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists