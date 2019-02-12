Flamenco evening comes to Weston-super-Mare Museum

Weston Museum. Archant

Explore the history behind the Spanish Civil War with a flamenco dance and music evening this weekend.

Following four years of research into the local involvement in the Spanish Civil War between 1936-39, Somerset folk singer Amanda Boyd and flamenco dancer Malcolm Cuthbertson have woven together their findings using archive film footage and photography.

To celebrate the opening of an exhibition at Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, a show of traditional Spanish dance and guitar and folk music will be held in the museum’s courtyard.

It will start at 7pm.

There will be another Spanish dance and music show at Hutton Village Hall, in Main Road, on March 16 at 3pm.

The event, which will be held on Saturday, will also launch the temporary exhibition.

Tickets, priced £8-10, are available from the museum on 01934 621028 or from Malcolm on 01934 626819.