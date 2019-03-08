Folk festival returns to Nailsea

A popular folk festival is returning to Nailsea and 11 acts are lined up for the event.

The Labour Party is holding its second folk festival after the huge success of last year's event.

Tim Brine and Sue Franklin head 11 acts lined up for the festival at Brookside Farm, The Causeway, on July 27, from 4-10pm.

Co-organiser Wendy Martineau said: "Tim Brine and Sue Franklin played last year and we're delighted to have them back again to give us two sets.

"They've been a big part of Bristol and Somerset folk circles for many years - and they never fail to delight with their exceptional voices and musicianship, playing a wide range of instruments including guitar, cello, mandolin, whistles and bouzouki."

Tickets, priced £10, are available online at

www.eventbrite.com/e/labour-folk-festival-tickets-45936951659?aff=ebdssbeac