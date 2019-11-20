Advanced search

Will Young and James Morrison announced for Forest Live gigs in 2020

PUBLISHED: 11:43 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 20 November 2019

Will Young will perform at Forest Live next year. Picture: Forestry England

Will Young will perform at Forest Live next year. Picture: Forestry England

Archant

Two famous voices are the first acts to be announced at the annual Forest Live shows next year.

James Morrison will perform at Forest Live next year. Picture: Forestry EnglandJames Morrison will perform at Forest Live next year. Picture: Forestry England

Forestry England has confirmed Will Young and James Morrison will co-headline at the woodland gig venue near Tetbury in Gloucester on June 12.

The pair will then play at five other Foresty England venues across the country throughout the month.

Young has spent much of the past two decades at the forefront of pop music, having won the inaugural series of Pop Idol which shot him to national fame.

A chart-storming career followed, including seven top five albums, four reaching the top spot, and four number one singles such as Leave Right Now and Jealousy.

With the release of his debut album, Undiscovered, in 2006, singer-songwriter Morrison was catapulted into the limelight.

His five top 10 singles all rank among the biggest of their era, including the breakthrough smashes You Give Me Something and Wonderful World, plus the huge Nelly Furtado collaboration, Broken Strings.

The special concerts will see both BRIT Award-winning artists perform individual sets which include greatest hits and material from their latest albums, Young's Lexicon and Morrison's You're Stronger Than You Know.

Forest Live is held every summer by Forestry England, with money raised from ticket sales used to help to look after the nation's forests.

Commenting on the tour, Young said: "Both James and I have fond memories of appearing as part of Forest Live as solo artists in the past.

"We love the work Forestry England does, so we are glad to be back again in what promises to be a fantastic double-header of a show."

Morrison added: "For the past 20 years Will has been at the forefront of British popular culture. That's a massive achievement.

"I think our sets will compliment each other in a special way and I'm really looking forward to our shows together.

Tickets, priced £55.45, go on sale at 9am on Friday on 03000 680400 or by clicking here.

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Firefighters find cannabis plants in house fire as Milton Road remains closed

Crews are tackling a fire in Bathurst Road. Picture: Vicky Angear

New Miss Millie’s takeaway to open in Weston?

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Huge music festival played by Stormzy and Lily Allen set to relocate to North Somerset

‘Ashton Court Mansion, Bristol’ © Anguskirk, Flickr

Indicative Banwell bypass route revealed as villagers tell of ‘delight’

The indicative route of the Banwell bypass in North Somerset Council's Local Plan. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Disability charity celebrates 40th anniversary, but urges more volunteers to help

40th anniversary dinner for the Disability Information Advice Line. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council objects to airport expansion plan

Campaigners protesting about Bristol Airport's potential expansion ahead of Weston Town Council meeting at Weston Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Weston school girl will be launching her first book this month

Madalyn has written her first book Shabby.

Five arrested after police drugs raid

Police have arrested five people on suspicion of drug offences in Highbridge.Picture: Mark Atherton

Will Young and James Morrison announced for Forest Live gigs in 2020

Will Young will perform at Forest Live next year. Picture: Forestry England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists