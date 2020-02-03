Advanced search

Fratellis to perform songs from new album in Bristol

PUBLISHED: 13:48 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 03 February 2020

The Fratellis will play in Bristol next month.

It has been 15 years since the Fratellis burst onto the music scene with their anthemic tunes which catapulted them to stardom.

The Scottish rock band have five albums under their belt and they are set to release Half Drunk Under The Full Moon in May.

The Indie legends are hitting the road to perform their new songs, along with plenty of classics from their 15-year career.

Fratellis comprises lead vocalist and guitarist Jon Fratelli, bassist and backing vocalist Barry Fratelli, and drummer and backing vocalist Mince Fratelli.

The band are playing at the O2 Academy in Bristol on April 27 as part of a UK tour.

Fans can expect to hear classics such as Chelsea Dagger, Whistle For The Choir, Flathead, Milk And Money, Doginabag and Here We Stand, along with new material.

Tickets, priced £26.10, are available from ticketmaster.co.uk

