Voulez-vous? Win Abba tribute tickets

Arrival The Hits Of Abba. Picture: Derek D'Souza BLINKANDYOUMISSIT

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme free tickets to see the Abba tribute band.

Lucky readers can win tickets to watch the band that will be performing at The Playhouse, in High Street, on April 4 from 7.30pm.

Dancing queens can expect to hear the all the hits brought to stage by first-class vocalists and musicians.

The multi-award-winning tribute band has delighted crowds all over the world with performances in India, the US and China.

The original band Abba was formed by Swedish musicians Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Stig Anderson, with Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

The band, formed in 1970s, has created some of the most iconic hits such as Knowing Me Knowing You, Voulez-Vous, Lay Your Love On Me, SOS and many others.

Following many years of creating chart-topping hits, the band broke up in 1982, but they still went on to have successful careers.

The musical Mamma Mia, featuring Meryl Streep, was inspired by Abba.

The film was a hit with the fans as it grossed more than $615million worldwide - taking £6.6million in the UK alone.

Arrival: The Hits of Abba will be at the Playhouse, in High Street, on April 4.

Tickets, priced from £26, can be purchased from www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk or call 01934 645544

The Weston Mercury has once again teamed up with The Playhouse to offer lucky readers a pair of tickets to see the show.

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: The Hits of Abba competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, alternatively, visit www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on March 19 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

