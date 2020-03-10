Advanced search

Voulez-vous? Win Abba tribute tickets

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 March 2020

Arrival The Hits Of Abba. Picture: Derek D'Souza

Arrival The Hits Of Abba. Picture: Derek D'Souza

BLINKANDYOUMISSIT

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme free tickets to see the Abba tribute band.

Arrival The Hits Of Abba. Picture: Derek D'SouzaArrival The Hits Of Abba. Picture: Derek D'Souza

Lucky readers can win tickets to watch the band that will be performing at The Playhouse, in High Street, on April 4 from 7.30pm.

Dancing queens can expect to hear the all the hits brought to stage by first-class vocalists and musicians.

The multi-award-winning tribute band has delighted crowds all over the world with performances in India, the US and China.

The original band Abba was formed by Swedish musicians Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Stig Anderson, with Anni-Frid Lyngstad.

The band, formed in 1970s, has created some of the most iconic hits such as Knowing Me Knowing You, Voulez-Vous, Lay Your Love On Me, SOS and many others.

Following many years of creating chart-topping hits, the band broke up in 1982, but they still went on to have successful careers.

The musical Mamma Mia, featuring Meryl Streep, was inspired by Abba.

The film was a hit with the fans as it grossed more than $615million worldwide - taking £6.6million in the UK alone.

Make sure you enter the competition, as the winner takes it all.

Arrival: The Hits of Abba will be at the Playhouse, in High Street, on April 4.

Tickets, priced from £26, can be purchased from www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk or call 01934 645544

The Weston Mercury has once again teamed up with The Playhouse to offer lucky readers a pair of tickets to see the show.

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: The Hits of Abba competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, alternatively, visit www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on March 19 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: What movie was inspired by Abba?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Special schools open shop in town centre

Sovereign Centre. Baytree School pupils and staff running a gift shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Learning trust ‘proud’ primary schools retain Ofsted Good rating

East Brent First School retained its Ofsted Good rating.Picture: East Brent First School

Readers weigh in on council-tax hike

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Special schools open shop in town centre

Sovereign Centre. Baytree School pupils and staff running a gift shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Learning trust ‘proud’ primary schools retain Ofsted Good rating

East Brent First School retained its Ofsted Good rating.Picture: East Brent First School

Readers weigh in on council-tax hike

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Centenarian celebrates birthday in Clevedon

Hilda received a card from the Queen in honour of her 100th birthday

Voulez-vous? Win Abba tribute tickets

Arrival The Hits Of Abba. Picture: Derek D'Souza

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston opticians join forces

Two independent opticians in Weston have announced they have joined forces

Scout group raises record amount for Weston RNLI

Members of 1st Miilton Scouts handing donating the cash to Weston RNLI.
Drive 24