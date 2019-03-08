PICTURES: hundreds head to town as arts festival returns
PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 14 September 2019
Archant
Hundreds of revellers took to the streets as a music and arts festival returned for its second year in style.
Crowds at the Manor Gardens during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Visitors to Burnham were treated to live performances from a selection of Somerset bands including Madcap, Healthy Junkies and IDestroy, as well as street art from John D'Oh and Jacob Dear, at BOSfest - which retuned to the seaside town for a second year.
Crowds also enjoyed entertainment at the Manor Gardens.
A BOSfest spokesman said: "We would like to thank all the amazing musicians and singers - you were all wonderful and a real pleasure to welcome to our festival."
"Thank you to all of you who came along and supported the event - we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.
"Thank you so much for being the most wonderful support. BOSfest cannot exist without you."
Recovering Satellites at the Manor Gardens during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Recovering Satellites at the Manor Gardens during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
'I Destroy' on stage at the Princess Theatre during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
SteveM at Vape Escape during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
'The Bug Club' on stage at the The Ritz during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
'The Bug Club' on stage at the The Ritz during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
'The Bug Club' on stage at the The Ritz during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
'Madcap' on stage at the Princess Theatre during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
'Madcap' on stage at the Princess Theatre during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Street artist Dave (The Agent) at BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Artist Angus with his ceramic art instalation at BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Street artist Venus at BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
'I Destroy' on stage at the Princess Theatre during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON