PICTURES: hundreds head to town as arts festival returns

'I Destroy' on stage at the Princess Theatre during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of revellers took to the streets as a music and arts festival returned for its second year in style.

Visitors to Burnham were treated to live performances from a selection of Somerset bands including Madcap, Healthy Junkies and IDestroy, as well as street art from John D'Oh and Jacob Dear, at BOSfest - which retuned to the seaside town for a second year.

Crowds also enjoyed entertainment at the Manor Gardens.

A BOSfest spokesman said: "We would like to thank all the amazing musicians and singers - you were all wonderful and a real pleasure to welcome to our festival."

"Thank you to all of you who came along and supported the event - we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.

"Thank you so much for being the most wonderful support. BOSfest cannot exist without you."

