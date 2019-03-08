Advanced search

PICTURES: hundreds head to town as arts festival returns

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 14 September 2019

'I Destroy' on stage at the Princess Theatre during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON



Hundreds of revellers took to the streets as a music and arts festival returned for its second year in style.

Crowds at the Manor Gardens during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCrowds at the Manor Gardens during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors to Burnham were treated to live performances from a selection of Somerset bands including Madcap, Healthy Junkies and IDestroy, as well as street art from John D'Oh and Jacob Dear, at BOSfest - which retuned to the seaside town for a second year.

Crowds also enjoyed entertainment at the Manor Gardens.

A BOSfest spokesman said: "We would like to thank all the amazing musicians and singers - you were all wonderful and a real pleasure to welcome to our festival."

"Thank you to all of you who came along and supported the event - we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.

Crowds at the Manor Gardens during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCrowds at the Manor Gardens during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"Thank you so much for being the most wonderful support. BOSfest cannot exist without you."

Recovering Satellites at the Manor Gardens during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTONRecovering Satellites at the Manor Gardens during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Recovering Satellites at the Manor Gardens during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTONRecovering Satellites at the Manor Gardens during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

'I Destroy' on stage at the Princess Theatre during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON'I Destroy' on stage at the Princess Theatre during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

SteveM at Vape Escape during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSteveM at Vape Escape during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

'The Bug Club' on stage at the The Ritz during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON'The Bug Club' on stage at the The Ritz during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

'The Bug Club' on stage at the The Ritz during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON'The Bug Club' on stage at the The Ritz during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

'The Bug Club' on stage at the The Ritz during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON'The Bug Club' on stage at the The Ritz during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

'Madcap' on stage at the Princess Theatre during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON'Madcap' on stage at the Princess Theatre during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

'Madcap' on stage at the Princess Theatre during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON'Madcap' on stage at the Princess Theatre during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Street artist Dave (The Agent) at BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStreet artist Dave (The Agent) at BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Artist Angus with his ceramic art instalation at BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTONArtist Angus with his ceramic art instalation at BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Street artist Venus at BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStreet artist Venus at BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

'I Destroy' on stage at the Princess Theatre during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON'I Destroy' on stage at the Princess Theatre during BOSfest. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

