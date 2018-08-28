Ten Tonnes heads to Thekla next weekend
PUBLISHED: 21:00 24 January 2019
Sonic PR
Singer songwriter Ethan Barnett, aka Ten Tonnes, will be heading to Bristol ahead of the release of his anticipated self titled debut album.
Hot off a sold-out European tour supporting his brother George Ezra, Ten Tonnes will play at Thekla on Saturday night.
The album, out on April 5, combines a host of new material with fan favourites from previous EP releases.
Opening with a tenacious new take on his debut track Lucy, the album finds Ten Tonnes exploring the highs, the lows and the in-betweens of love and relationships through a collection of sharp-witted rock ‘n’ roll anthems.
Ten Tonnes said: “My only ambition was to have an album out, so it feels quite strange that it’s happening.
“I’m super happy about it, and I can’t wait to hold it in my hands.”
Ten Tonnes will be at Thekla in East Mud Dock, on February 2 at 7pm.
Tickets, priced £10, are available on 01179 293301 or online at theklabristol.co.uk