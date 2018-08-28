Ten Tonnes heads to Thekla next weekend

Singer songwriter Ethan Barnett, aka Ten Tonnes, will be heading to Bristol ahead of the release of his anticipated self titled debut album.

Hot off a sold-out European tour supporting his brother George Ezra, Ten Tonnes will play at Thekla on Saturday night.

The album, out on April 5, combines a host of new material with fan favourites from previous EP releases.

Opening with a tenacious new take on his debut track Lucy, the album finds Ten Tonnes exploring the highs, the lows and the in-betweens of love and relationships through a collection of sharp-witted rock ‘n’ roll anthems.

Ten Tonnes said: “My only ambition was to have an album out, so it feels quite strange that it’s happening.

“I’m super happy about it, and I can’t wait to hold it in my hands.”

Ten Tonnes will be at Thekla in East Mud Dock, on February 2 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £10, are available on 01179 293301 or online at theklabristol.co.uk