Pop punks Patent Pending head to the Fleece

Patent Pending play Bristol's Fleece on August 22. Picture: Rage PR Rage PR

New York pop punks Patent Pending are heading to the South West as part of a nationwide tour.

Touring almost continually for 10 years, the band has gained a reputation for their supercharged, high energy live shows,

The band last played the South West in November, supporting perennial tourmates Bowling for Soup at Bristol's O2 Academy.

Lead singer Joe Ragosta said: "We are so amped up to get back on tour in the UK.

"It's only been eight months, but for us, that's about eight months too long and we're excited to bring an all new stage show jam packed with songs from all over our catalog with a couple new heavy hitters sprinkled in.

"People need rock music right now, and we're counting down the seconds till we can bring it to them."

Patent Pending play The Fleece, in St Thomas Street, Bristol, on August 22, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £15, are available on 01179 450996 or here