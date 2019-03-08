Advanced search

Pop punks Patent Pending head to the Fleece

PUBLISHED: 21:00 13 August 2019

Patent Pending play Bristol's Fleece on August 22. Picture: Rage PR

Patent Pending play Bristol's Fleece on August 22. Picture: Rage PR

Rage PR

New York pop punks Patent Pending are heading to the South West as part of a nationwide tour.

Touring almost continually for 10 years, the band has gained a reputation for their supercharged, high energy live shows,

The band last played the South West in November, supporting perennial tourmates Bowling for Soup at Bristol's O2 Academy.

Lead singer Joe Ragosta said: "We are so amped up to get back on tour in the UK.

"It's only been eight months, but for us, that's about eight months too long and we're excited to bring an all new stage show jam packed with songs from all over our catalog with a couple new heavy hitters sprinkled in.

"People need rock music right now, and we're counting down the seconds till we can bring it to them."

Patent Pending play The Fleece, in St Thomas Street, Bristol, on August 22, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £15, are available on 01179 450996 or here

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Accident causing delays on M5 this evening

Delays are being experienced on the M5 this evening (Monday) due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Train station robbery on victim by three teenagers

The robbery took place in the Worle Railway Station car park area. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Accident causing delays on M5 this evening

Delays are being experienced on the M5 this evening (Monday) due to an earlier accident on the motorway.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

LIVE: Merthyr Town vs Weston updates and reaction as Seagulls hunt for first win

Weston FC vs Hendon at Optima Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PREVIEW: Scott Bartlett sees ‘weaknesses’ in Merthyr Town team as Weston head to Wales tonight

Scott Bartlett and Greg Tindle have spoken ahead of Weston's trip to Merthyr. Pictures: Mark Atherton

Cheddar Valley looking to progress under new captain with a push for promotion

Cheddar Valley RFC members face the camera

Sue Kinch takes Centenary Trophy at Worlebury, but husband Mervyn misses out!

Sue Kinch celebrates winning the ladies Centenary Trophy at Worlebury

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists