Glastonbury Festival tickets to go on sale in October

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne Lily Newton-Browne

Glastonbury Festival 2020 tickets will go on sale next month, organisers have announced today (Thursday).

Arguably the greatest music festival in the world will be held at Worthy Farm again next year from June 24-28.

Registration opens on September 30, but the first batch of tickets will not go on sale until later that week.

Next year's event is expected to be even more spectacular than normal, with it celebrating 50 years of the festival.

Its spokesman said: "We strongly advise that you submit your registration at least a week before registration closes, to allow time to resubmit your photo if you need to, as without a valid registration number for each person for whom you wish to book a ticket, you will not be able to book tickets.

"If you are already registered with the Festival, you do not need to re-register.

"However we would advise you to check your existing registration here and update your photo if it is no longer of a good likeness."

Music fans can pick up coach and ticket packages from 6pm on October 3.

General admission tickets will go on sale at 9am on October 6.

Tickets will cost £270, including a £5 booking fee.

A £50 deposit is payable upon booking, with the remainder to be paid by the end of the first week of April 2020.

Children under the age of 12 can enter for free.

Artists at this year's festival included Stormzy, Kylie Minogue, The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Janet Jackson, The Cure, Tame Impala and Liam Gallagher.

Festival organisers know next year's event will be a sell-out but they are asking fans not to try to purchase tickets from fake sellers.

Its spokesman said: "The demand for tickets has been high in recent years, but please don't be tempted or fooled by bogus sellers.

"Tickets will be sold exclusively at www.glastonbury.seetickets.com, do not attempt to book tickets from third parties."