Advanced search

Video

Glastonbury Festival tickets to go on sale in October

PUBLISHED: 18:10 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:10 12 September 2019

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Lily Newton-Browne

Glastonbury Festival 2020 tickets will go on sale next month, organisers have announced today (Thursday).

Arguably the greatest music festival in the world will be held at Worthy Farm again next year from June 24-28.

Registration opens on September 30, but the first batch of tickets will not go on sale until later that week.

Next year's event is expected to be even more spectacular than normal, with it celebrating 50 years of the festival.

Its spokesman said: "We strongly advise that you submit your registration at least a week before registration closes, to allow time to resubmit your photo if you need to, as without a valid registration number for each person for whom you wish to book a ticket, you will not be able to book tickets.

"If you are already registered with the Festival, you do not need to re-register.

"However we would advise you to check your existing registration here and update your photo if it is no longer of a good likeness."

Music fans can pick up coach and ticket packages from 6pm on October 3.

General admission tickets will go on sale at 9am on October 6.

Tickets will cost £270, including a £5 booking fee.

A £50 deposit is payable upon booking, with the remainder to be paid by the end of the first week of April 2020.

Children under the age of 12 can enter for free.

Artists at this year's festival included Stormzy, Kylie Minogue, The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Janet Jackson, The Cure, Tame Impala and Liam Gallagher.

Festival organisers know next year's event will be a sell-out but they are asking fans not to try to purchase tickets from fake sellers.

Its spokesman said: "The demand for tickets has been high in recent years, but please don't be tempted or fooled by bogus sellers.

"Tickets will be sold exclusively at www.glastonbury.seetickets.com, do not attempt to book tickets from third parties."

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Men to face trial after being charged with causing Worle explosion

Bomb scare at Appletree Court in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Men to face trial after being charged with causing Worle explosion

Bomb scare at Appletree Court in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Glastonbury Festival tickets to go on sale in October

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Going behind the scenes at Silverstone to see practice make perfect for Cullen

Josh Thomas and Ryan Cullen at Silverstone

Cricket: Somerset title hopes get massive boost with win

Josh Davey

Rugby: Avonmouth Old Boys 31 Winscombe 7

Ewan Griffiths attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Worle Juniors thank shirt sponsors in ceremony

Worle U13's Football team thanking sponsors Sally and Tom Dalley of Stables Business Park, with a signed copy of their strip to Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists