Hacienda Classical to perform at Westonbirt Arboretum

Hacienda Classical. Picture: Anthony Mooney Anthony Mooney

A live DJ mix with vocalists, orchestral music and a choir will light up Westonbirt Arboretum this summer.

Hacienda Classical is set to perform at the venue near Tetbury as part of the Forest Live summer concert series.

The clubbing, classical crossover show has won five-star reviews and performed at Glastonbury, Isle of Wight Festival and London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The set is played as a continuous DJ mix where vocalists, choir, orchestra and guests all combine.

Featuring the DJs who shaped the original Hacienda club sound, they will perform alongside the Manchester Camerata Orchestra to recreate old school house and club anthems on an epic scale.

Tickets for the June 16 show, priced £38.50, can be booked on 03000 680400 or at forestryengland.uk/music