American guitarist to support folk musician at Bristol gig

Harrison Whitford will perfom in Bristol. Picture: Sonic PR Archant

Californian guitarist Harrison Whitford will be performing songs old and new as a support act at The Fleece, in Bristol, on January 20.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harrison will be joining his fellow American alternative folk troubadour, Noah Gundersen, and performing his accomplished songs off his debut album Afraid Of Everything, as well as introducing some tantalising new material planned for a new EP later next year.

Harrison said: "I'm looking forward to playing new songs on the upcoming tour with Noah, and to see how they feel in front of people.

"I'm also hoping to create a true collaborative effort as far as opening and accompanying Noah goes so that all that attend the shows will hopefully leave with a sense of being inspired.

"Either way, I'm just grateful to be coming back to play music."

Tickets, priced £10 in advance, are available by logging on to www.thefleece.co.uk