Advanced search

Bad Religion head to Bristol for 40th Anniversary show

PUBLISHED: 18:15 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:15 12 February 2020

Bad Religion. Picture: Epitaph records

Bad Religion. Picture: Epitaph records

Epitaph records

Legendary Los Angeles punks Bad Religion will be heading to the South West as part of a 40th anniversary tour.

The June show at Bristol's O2 Academy is part of a () date tour of the Uk, which follows on from the release of their 17th studio album, Age of Unreason.

"The band has always stood for enlightenment values," co-songwriter and guitarist Brett Gurewitz explained.

"Today, these values of truth, freedom, equality, tolerance, and science, are in real danger. This record is our response."

"When I saw all these headlines about how terrible our world had become, I started doing a lot of reading. I read about the French revolution, the American Revolution, the Civil War, and I started to recognize that this is a pattern of history and something we should never venture into.

"There are ample warnings against it. Every school child should know this but it's hard to get people to read about these things.

"Maybe this album can help, because right now, with social media, we are just playing a version of kill the guy with the ball."

Bad Religion play The O2 Academy, in Frogmore street, on June 10, at 7pm.

Tickets are available from 10am Friday on 01179 279227 or online here.

Most Read

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Most Read

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Bad Religion head to Bristol for 40th Anniversary show

Bad Religion. Picture: Epitaph records

Weston v Wimborne Town LIVE BLOG:

Greg Tindle’s first-half opener over Walton Casuals was his second of the season. (Picture Will.T.Photography).

Café opens doors in village with aim of helping to tackle isolation in community

Sonya and Ian Stocker who have opened Congars Café, in Broad Street Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers discuss the council’s controversial garden waste plans

North Somerset Council says it will not make a profit through the green waste bins scheme, despite it charging up to £6.50 more per bin that it is being charged for the bins and delivery.

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell
Drive 24