Bad Religion head to Bristol for 40th Anniversary show

Bad Religion. Picture: Epitaph records Epitaph records

Legendary Los Angeles punks Bad Religion will be heading to the South West as part of a 40th anniversary tour.

The June show at Bristol's O2 Academy is part of a () date tour of the Uk, which follows on from the release of their 17th studio album, Age of Unreason.

"The band has always stood for enlightenment values," co-songwriter and guitarist Brett Gurewitz explained.

"Today, these values of truth, freedom, equality, tolerance, and science, are in real danger. This record is our response."

"When I saw all these headlines about how terrible our world had become, I started doing a lot of reading. I read about the French revolution, the American Revolution, the Civil War, and I started to recognize that this is a pattern of history and something we should never venture into.

"There are ample warnings against it. Every school child should know this but it's hard to get people to read about these things.

"Maybe this album can help, because right now, with social media, we are just playing a version of kill the guy with the ball."

Bad Religion play The O2 Academy, in Frogmore street, on June 10, at 7pm.

Tickets are available from 10am Friday on 01179 279227 or online here.