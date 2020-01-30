Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon brings Local Honey to South West

Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon will be heading to Bristol in May.

The date at the O2 Academy is in support of Fallon's latest solo album Local Honey.

The follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2018 record Sleepwalkers, Local Honey offers a deeply personal glimpse into Fallon's everyday world, revealing universal truths through hard-earned insight and unflinching honesty.

"Every single song is about right now," said Fallon.

"There's nothing on this record that has to do with the past or even the future - it just has to do with the moments that are presented and things I've learned and I'm finding in my day to day. This record is 100 per cent about the day today.

"It's not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it's just about life and how I see it."

Fallon will be at the O2 Academy, in Frogmore Street, on May 21, at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £30.60, are available on 08444 772000 or at www.academymusicgroup.com