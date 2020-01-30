Advanced search

Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon brings Local Honey to South West

PUBLISHED: 21:00 30 January 2020

Brian Fallon. Picture: Thirty Tigers PR

Brian Fallon. Picture: Thirty Tigers PR

Thirty Tigers PR

Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon will be heading to Bristol in May.

The date at the O2 Academy is in support of Fallon's latest solo album Local Honey.

The follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2018 record Sleepwalkers, Local Honey offers a deeply personal glimpse into Fallon's everyday world, revealing universal truths through hard-earned insight and unflinching honesty.

"Every single song is about right now," said Fallon.

"There's nothing on this record that has to do with the past or even the future - it just has to do with the moments that are presented and things I've learned and I'm finding in my day to day. This record is 100 per cent about the day today.

"It's not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it's just about life and how I see it."

Fallon will be at the O2 Academy, in Frogmore Street, on May 21, at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £30.60, are available on 08444 772000 or at www.academymusicgroup.com

Most Read

FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Paedophile who sent picture of his penis to ‘13-year-old girl’ jailed

Peake was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Most Read

FIRST LOOK: Weston town centre pub converted into carvery restaurant

Manager Christopher Griggs with staff Sarah Staley and Jessica Lockner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen

Green bins will cost £50 to empty as council attempts to cut carbon emissions

A £50 charge will be introduced.

Congestion on motorway at Weston following collision

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Paedophile who sent picture of his penis to ‘13-year-old girl’ jailed

Peake was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Weston will ‘come out flying’ at Exmouth says Tothill

Weston suffer their first home defeat since Decemebr 2018 after Barnstaple win 22-17.

Howman left disappointed as Weston miss out on 40th anniversary of Welsh clash

Alex Howman applauds the home fans after their 22-17 home defeat to Barnstaple.

Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon brings Local Honey to South West

Brian Fallon. Picture: Thirty Tigers PR

Autistic man to take on punishing cycling challenge for kids’ club cash

Ben Nicholas will take on the 100km Bristol Nightrider challenge in June. Picture: Ben Nicholas.

Cheddar manager Potter hails 100th game in charge as unbelievable achievement

Shaun Potter after being appointed manager of Cheddar FC. (Picture: Paul Knight Photography)
Drive 24